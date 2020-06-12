Astro’s Playroom, developed by SIE Japan Studio, is coming to the PlayStation 5 as a built-in offering in every unit.

“Astro and his crew lead you on a magical introduction through PlayStation 5 in this fun platformer that comes pre-loaded on PlayStation 5,” said the developer in the press release. “Explore four worlds, each based on PlayStation 5’s console components. Each area showcases innovative gameplay that taps into the new features of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense wireless controller.”

The DualSense features adaptive triggers which will adjust to reflect what is happening in the game in real-time. For example, using the trigger to pull back on a bow string will feel different to using the trigger to accelerate a rally car. The controller also possesses a built-in microphone array, and no longer offers the “Share” button. This has been turned into the “Create” button, and I’m not sure what’s new about that. Sony will likely let us know in time. Still, Astro’s Playroom will be a jolly jaunt for all audiences, and will flaunt the capabilities of the next generation of hardware.

Astro’s Playroom is coming to the PlayStation 5. Watch the trailer below.