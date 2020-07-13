Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will not inundate the player with side quests in its Viking odyssey; in fact, they’re “almost nonexistent.”

In an interview with GameSpot, narrative director Darby McDevitt said that traditional side quests simply wouldn’t have worked with the story of Valhalla. Eivor, arriving from Norway into England, is an invader and must build or break alliances with colourful characters in the five kingdoms. So, side quests are out but “World Events” are in. These are spontaneous happenings that the player will encounter as they explore the new land. McDevitt clarified that there will be longer storylines that must be completed before the game progresses, but it seems like the scattering of nondescript quests like Odyssey’s are a thing of the past.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on November 17.

