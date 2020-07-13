Assassin’s Creed Valhalla got 30 minutes of new gameplay in Ubisoft Forward, featuring boss battles, castle assaults, and drinking contests.

The deep dive into how the game works and what it looks like is what fans have been hankering after since the game was unveiled two months ago. To sum up, it’s sort of a rough and ready Odyssey. In addition, the combat is different to Origins and Odyssey, and uses a stamina bar for dodges and attacks. The enemies have this too, and Eivor is able to stun their opponents and carry out a vicious attack while they’re prone.

It’s not all blood and guts, though. England is misty and moody, hiding secrets and ruins, and creating cairns on cliff tops appears to be an alteration of Origins’ stargazing puzzles. And, there’s a wedding, where Eivor gets mullered in a drinking contest and completes challenges to prove their worthiness.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released for Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 17, with a next-gen version on its way in holiday 2020. Watch the gameplay overview trailer below.



