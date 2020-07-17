Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will use gruesome ‘X-ray assassinations’ in battles, like the ones in Sniper Elite and Mortal Kombat.

Some fans are excited for this addition, and others are lukewarm towards it. To be honest, Vikings and assassins do adopt dissimilar approaches, with the former being much louder and bolder than the other who favours silence and shadows. “Now this is phenomenal!!! Man the assassinations will feeel so much more satisfying now with the bones crunching sound and visuals. This game keeps getting better and better,” said Reddit user Rredemption47. Conversely, Onyx7149 said: “As long as I can toggle it on and off I'm fine with it. I gotta be able to watch any enemies that could potentially see me and a cutscene like that could be a real hindrance.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on November 17.

