Viking adventure Assassin's Creed Valhalla welcomes its first post-launch event today, with the game celebrating the holiday season with a Yule Festival running from today until January 7.

After updating your game, you'll find your settlement Ravensthorpe newly decked out for the festival, with new various activities you can get involved in including drunken brawls, archery challenges and more. Taking part in these activities will earn you Yule Tokens which can be spent on special cosmetic awards for you and your settlement, including a Modraniht Ceremonial Outfit, a Tattoo Set and that old holiday favourite: a Sacrifical Altar.

To access the new content, you'll have to have reached and completed one story arc—which means having brought either Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire under your control—and you'll then find a new 'Revellers' Hut' setup in Ravensthorpe. The update also includes some new items available in the store, with Ubisoft also promising a Niflheim themed bundle of items coming on December 22.

Finally, Ubisoft has also revealed more details about the next upcoming major free seasonal content coming to the game in February which will include a new gamemode called River Raid that offers you three replayable maps "brimming with new Gear, Silver, Runes, Books of Knowledge and much more."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC and you can check out our review of the game over here.