Ubisoft has announced the contents for the latest 1.1.2 title update to Viking epic Assassin's Creed Valhalla which includes a new mode, new skills and abilities and more.

The headline addition of the free 11-19GB (depending on platform) update is the River Raid mode, which offers you and your Jomsviking crew new, replayable raiding opportunities across unexplored regions of England with plenty of new loot and rewards up for grabs, alongside extra challenges.

Eivor meanwhile also benefits from a bunch of new abilities and skills they can make use of, including a Beserker Trap that drives victims blind with rage, Battle Cry and the return of the Shoulder Bash ability. Other new skills include Assassin Carry, Assassin Slide, Power Stroke, Arrow Looter, Fight Ready and Long Ship Brace.

And naturally, there's also a whole liteny of bug fixes, tweaks and changes too numerous to detail fully here, but you can read up on the full patch notes over on the game's official website over here. The update should be live for Assassin's Creed Valhalla by around noon UK time today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna and PC.