Sega is considering the possibility of remaking more of its retro library, like SegaSonic the Hedgehog, but it does depend on the success of the current Sega Ages line-up (via Nintendo Life).

SegaSonic the Hedgehog was name-dropped in a recent interview with Yosuke Okunari, producer for Sega. Speaking with Game Watch, he said the team chose to remake the first two titles in the Puyo Puyo and Sonic series for Switch because they were safe bets. “When we began work on Sega Ages for the Nintendo Switch, the amount of titles in development were limited,” explained Okunari. “If this collection of Sega Ages titles is successful, then I’d say we’d really like to consider releasing more in those series. The arcade game, SegaSonic the Hedgehog, has never been ported before…”

The 1993 platformer was an arcade exclusive in Japan, and brought in new characters like Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel. SegaSonic the Hedgehog was a rare find outside of Japan, but still garnered a lot of love from arcade aficionados and Sonic fans alike. There is a possibility that the game could be revived for the Switch, introducing it to new players and welcoming familiar friends, yet,it does depend on the performance of the current remakes.

Previously, Okunari has mentioned an interest in remaking other arcade games, and especially ones that were never localised for a worldwide audience. That is a big move, and although we have to hold our horses for now, it may mean the resurrection of games from a specific slice of culture from a specific era. Like reanimating dinosaurs or something.

