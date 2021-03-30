Xbox has opened up its Easter basket to reveal which games will be available for no extra cost to Xbox Live Gold subscribers as part of the Games With Gold program for the month of April.

As per the Xbox Wire, Vikings: Wolves of Midgard is a top-down action RPG in the mould of Diablo, and tasks you with taking up the fight aginst the beasts of Ragnarok from April 1 through April 30. That'll be joined on April 16 by Truck Racing Championship, which largely does what it says on the tin and features the European Truck Racing Championship.

Your Xbox 360 titles this month will kick off with Capcom's Dark Void on April 1 to April 15, before being replaced by retro run-and-gunner Hard Corps: Uprising from April 16 until the end of the month. All four games are playable on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Xbox 360, and you can check out a trailer for all four titles below.