Respawn Entertainment brings back duos mode in Apex Legends to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and offers rose-tinted items during the event (via DualShockers).

Valentine’s Day Rendezvous is the official name for the new duos mode, and will be held from February 11 to February 18. Pairs will earn the player twice the experience points in Rendezvous, as much as 20,000 points per day. There’s a Valentine’s Day badge to be gotten upon logging in to Apex Legends, and there are two gun charms to purchase from the store. The “Through the Heart” weapon skin and “Love of the Game” banners return at a fraction of the price, and Revenant has a new lovey-dovey skin that’s available if the player has Twitch Prime.

But, these things are available on different days, so stay sharp. From February 11 to February 14, the Love Struck Charm and Longbow “Through the Heart” weapon skin are on sale for 500 Apex Coins and 800 Apex Coins respectively. Then, from February 15 to February 18, Lovefinder Charm and the Love of the Game Pathfinder Banner Frame pop up for 700 Apex Coins and 800 Apex Coins apiece.

Apex Legends is out now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

