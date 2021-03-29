Bioware's Jonathan Warner, former director of Anthem, has announced he's leaving the company after almost ten years at the studio.

Declaring his departure via his Twitter account (as spotted by our friends at Xbox Achievements), Warner said "I’m moving on to do new things. BioWare has been home to my grateful heart for nearly 10 years and I want to wish them all the best. DA, ME and SWTOR are in good hands and I can’t wait to play from this side of the screen."

Warner's departure is the latest high profile exit from the studio since December, when former general manager and Mass Effect veteran Casey Hudson alongside Dragon Age executive producer Mark Darrah both announced they were leaving the company in December.

The news also comes just over a month since it was confirmed the studio would not be pushing ahead with the planned reboot of Anthem—dubbed Anthem 2.0—after all. Instead, Bioware will be focusing on the next Dragon Age game and the next entry in the Mass Effect series, with the latter getting an enhanced remaster of the original trilogy in Mass Effect Legendary Edition set for release in May.