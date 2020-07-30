Animal Crossing: New Horizons patch 1.4.0 is live, bringing the Dream Suite, the fireworks nights, and a very useful camera glitch.

Yet, there is one extra addition that players have welcomed back. In an earlier version of the game, it was possible to turn off the UI when using the Nook Phone’s camera app. This “feature” was unintentional, and was scrubbed from the game in a patch earlier this month. But, now, it’s back! This is music to the ears of content creators in the Animal Crossing community, as it allows a cleaner and less busy recording or snapshot. All they need to do is click the right stick (as long as they aren’t playing using just the left Joy-Con in horizontal mode).

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now for Nintendo Switch.

