Animal Crossing: New Horizons patch 1.3.1 has been released, and it targets a number of issues that have prevented players from getting the most out of the first summer update.

Wave 1, as it is titled, added swimming and diving to the game. Players will require a wetsuit to enter the water, which are on sale through Nook’s Cranny or the Nook Stop machine. Then, they can catch a number of different creatures living on the ocean floor, from the humble sea grapes to the unfeasibly zippy giant gigas clam. If they dredge up a scallop, a new special character appears to trade the creature for a mermaid-themed DIY. Pascal the philosopher might also impart a pearl, and another pearl (of wisdom) gleaned from his many journeys across the seven seas.

However, some were encountering an issue where there wouldn’t be a wetsuit on sale in Nook’s Cranny. Thankfully, this and a few other problems have been rectified in the latest patch, which is available to download now. Here are the official patch notes:

“Addressed issue where players could not properly use a zen bridge or red zen bridge placed on top of a cliff (third tier).

Addressed issue where a wet suit would not be available for sale within Nook’s Cranny.

Addressed issue where hermit crabs would appear in places other than the beach.

Addressed issue where a dialogue bubble would improperly appear after speaking with island residents.”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

