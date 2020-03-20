Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ first patch will offer players a Nintendo Switch to place in their house in the game (via Nintendo Life).

The purpose of patch 1.1.0 is to prep the game for online multiplayer events and features that will go live when the game launches on March 20. The Bunny Day holiday—Animal Crossing’s answer to Easter—will be held from April 1 to April 12, and the 1.1.0a patch will activate on April 1 to get the party going.

Support for the NookLink app is included in the update, and this feature will be online on March 20. NookLink lets players scan patterns from New Leaf with QR Codes, and message friends through text and voice chat on the Nintendo Switch Online app. Players are able to download the update now, and it also gifts them a free in-game Switch.

When interacted with, the boot-up screen and click sound will play, which is a very cool extra. And, if the player has bought the special Animal Crossing edition of the Switch, they’ll get the same model in the game. Patch 1.1.0 also brings a Nook Inc. rug for free, which is otherwise purchasable with Nook Miles.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches for the Nintendo Switch on March 20.

