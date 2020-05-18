Animal Crossing: New Horizons begins its Museum Day event today, and it offers exclusive items pertaining to the exhibits in the museum (via Animal Crossing World).

Once all nine stamps have been gotten, Blathers will give the player a reward. These are the Fish Plaque, the Bug Plaque, and the Fossil Plaque—the decorations outside of each of the entrances to the exhibits in the Museum foyer. These cannot be customised, nor will they work as doorplates on the player’s house. And, as far as we know, there is no cumulative reward for completing the Stamp Rally on every day of the Museum Day event.

