Animal Crossing: New Horizons had a glitch which let players clone items for fast returns, but the hustle has been patched out with the latest update (via ACWorldBlog).

Now, patch 1.1.1 has eradicated the exploit for good. In the notes, there is a reference to a “serious bug affecting game balance,” and the update is required if players want to continue playing online. Play Animal Crossing however you like, be it time-skipping or turnip-hoarding, but cloning items for big Bells is out of order, apparently.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

