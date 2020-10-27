Netflix is to make an original live action Assassin's Creed series, the streaming giant has announced today.

While little details have yet been revealed on the project, the official NX Twitter account confirmed the endeavour with a brief teaser trailer and said that Ubisoft's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will be serving as executive producers.

There's no details on plot and casting yet, or whether it'll follow the plot of any of the existing games or indeed the 2016 movie starring Michael Fassbender, so we'll have to wait to find out more. Back in 2017 the showrunner of the Castlevania Netflix anime Adi Shankar claimed he was working on an anime project in the Assassin's Creed universe, but not a lot has been heard about that project since (although it was claimed it was still being worked on as recently as last year as per The Hollywood Reporter).

Meanwhile the next AC game to launch will be Assassin's Creed: Valhalla set for release on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 10 with the PlayStation 5 version arriving soon after on November 12.