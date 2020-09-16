Spooky first person threequel Amnesia: Rebirth is set for release on October 20, developer Frictional Games has announced.

The first sequel solely from the original developers following on from a co-development venture with The Chinese Room to make 2013's Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, the new title follows a new character in a new setting and intends to showcase what the team learned from their previous game, SOMA while exploring the "real themes" of the original 2010 title Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

You can check out the release date reveal trailer for Amnesia: Rebirth below. The game is set to release on PlayStation 4 and PC just in time for your spooky Halloween playthroughs, on October 20.