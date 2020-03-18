The Nintendo Indie World Showcase revealed a whole lot of new games coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2020, from a range of developers from across the world (via Kotaku).

Let’s get started. First, there is Blue Fire, a 3D platformer that looks like a mix of Dead Cells and Hollow Knight. It will take the player through the haunting world of Penumbra, and where the veil is thin, there are Void entrances. These offer “abstract platforming challenges that require great mastery to gather the valuable rewards hidden inside.” It’ll arrive in summer 2020.

Baldo boasts “fantastic characters, complex dungeons to face, and puzzles to solve,” in a fantasy world inspired by Japanese anime, and is also coming to Switch in summer 2020. Annapurna Interactive is publishing I Am Dead, which is set in the colourful isle of Shelmerston, and the town hides odd mysteries that are unlocked through X-ray vision.

B.Ark is a 2D side scrolling space shooter that’s targeting a family audience, and encouraging comic competition and couch cooperation. Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse is a post-apocalyptic game riffing off the Cyanide & Happiness webcomic series. Then, there’s Summer in Mara, which centres around “growing up and protecting nature” with thirty islands to explore and farm on. This game comes out in spring 2020, funnily enough.

Nimble Giant’s Quantum League is an online multiplayer shooter that lets players strategise with their past and future selves. “It’s like your favourite time-travel movie mixed with a highly competitive FPS,” explained the developer, and you’ve got to see it to believe it. And, from the developer of Deadly Premonition, comes The Good Life. People are turning into cats and dogs during the night in a sleepy British town, and there’s a strange murder to solve . Both of these games arrive on Switch some time this year.

The Last Campfire was first shown off in 2018, and now the new adventure game has got a tentative Switch release date of summer 2020. PixelJunk Eden 2 offers stages that are created in real time based on the player’s actions, and comes out in summer, too. Card game Faeria releases in spring, and brutal boss-rush battler Eldest Souls arrives in summer 2020. Finally, Moving Out has the comic levels and co-op mania of Overcooked, but this time, you’re helping people move out of their homes. Chaos ensues.

You can get a proper look at all of these in the March 17 Nintendo Indie World Showcase below.



