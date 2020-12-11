Ustwo Games, developer of Monument Valley, is celebrating the launch today of its latest game called Alba: A Wildlife Adventure and have announced their intention of planting a million trees with one for every copy sold.

The game puts you in the shoes of Alba who is visiting her grandparents on the island of Pinardel Mar and challenges them to find and photograph more than 60 types of animal in order to stop a hotel being built that threatens the island's nature reserve.

You'll be able to explore the idyllic island to find rare wildlife as well as helping out the inhabitants with their own issues such as lost pets, reparing bird boxes and more. To fully lean into the conservation theme, the developers teamed up with the UN Live as well as two ecological charities Count Us In and Ecologi, and for every copy of the game sold or downloaded a tree will be planted in partnership with the latter until they reach the goal of one million trees.

You can check out a trailer for Alba: A Wildlife Adventure below, which is out today on PC and Apple Arcade.