Xbox has announced an Age of Empires Fan Preview event to take place next month which will unveil the first gameplay, civilizations and campaign from the upcoming Age of Empires IV.

As per the Xbox Wire, the event will be a 30 minutes broadcast on the Age of Empires website and its social channels on April 10 at around 5pm UK time, and will be the first proper look at the game since its first trailer shown during X019 in November 2019. Co-development studio World's Edge also confirmed the broadcast will have "exciting news" for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition players too.

The game itself has been known about as far back as 2017, when Dawn of War and Company of Heroes developer Relic Entertainment announced they were working on the latest entry in the venerable strategy series. Age of Empires IV is currently in development for PC.