There’s a real replica of Ellie’s guitar from The Last of Us Part 2, and it’s on sale for $2,299.

Taylor Guitars helped Naughty Dog design her guitar in the game, and the two are collaborating once again to produce this beautiful recreation of her prized possession. “Complete with its distinctive rich tobacco sunburst top and a custom moth fretboard inlay in grained ivoroid,” The Last of Us Part II Replica Taylor 314ce Guitar is only available for shipping to the US, Canada, and Mexico, and pre-orders are live until July 31. It’s accessible through the PlayStation Gear store, along with a slightly smaller guitar from Taylor Guitars, inspired by Ellie.

This one is the The Last of Us Part II GS Mini Guitar, and is priced at $699.99. “Featuring Ellie’s iconic tattoo on its mahogany top, this artfully designed Taylor GS Mini offers the vibrant tone and comfortably compact feel of one of Taylor’s most popular guitars in an aesthetic package that will inspire fans of The Last of Us Part II. The guitar’s scaled-down dimensions make this an ideal choice for anyone craving a couch or travel companion, or just an inspiring new musical tool,” read the product description. Similarly, this guitar only ships to the US, Canada, and Mexico, and pre-orders will close on July 31, too.

The Last of Us Part 2 is out now for PlayStation 4.

