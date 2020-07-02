A Plague Tale: Innocence has sold more than one million copies around the world, according to Asobo Studios (via VG247).

“The artists at Asobo Studio have concocted a velvety brew of damp moonlight and morning vapours, of late-afternoons tinged with coppery sun,” said Josh in his review. “And seeing such peaceful pastures take on the dank air of a pesthouse, oozing with mustard fog, tells you more about Amicia’s character than anything she says.” Asobo Studio has expressed its gratitude for the community of A Plague Tale players, and the future looks bright for the game and the developer alike.

There may even be a second game in the works, set for a 2022 launch. Asobo Studios and Focus Home Interactive have teamed up once again, and neither company have confirmed that it’s another tale of the plague. However, neither company denied that it’s another tale of the plague. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.