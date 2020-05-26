The files of Mafia 3: Definitive Edition hold an asset relating to a cancelled game from developer Hangar 13 (via GameSpot).

The Definitive Edition includes all of the game’s DLC, and it seems to have sponged up something else while it was hustled out of the door for the Mafia: Trilogy collection. YouTuber Sliderv2 has shared their discovery, which is a whole map of Berlin (minus textures), buried in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition.

Back in 2018, Hangar 13 was working on a game titled “Rhapsody.” Playing as a Russian Jew set on hunting down those who sentenced their parents to certain death in a Soviet labour camp, the character was out for vengeance. Their actions would be noticed by a spy organisation—Rhapsody—and would have used cool gadgets, the division of East and West Germany, and the consequences of the character’s choices on the “the personal good and the public good.”

This Berlin map appears to be a remnant of Rhapsody. Though the video from Sliderv2 doesn’t depict any possible gameplay in the space, it seems like the project had laid the key foundations before it was binned. Bit of a shame.

On the other hand, we do know that Hangar 13 is making an all-new game totally unrelated to Mafia. In March, a job opportunity for an executive producer would require the candidate to be experienced in building “AAA open world or sandbox games” as well as brainstorming “post-launch content and future franchise planning.”

Mafia 3 is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.