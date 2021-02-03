2K Games has responded to today's news that Embracer Group has acquired Gearbox Software, clarifying that it will remain as publisher of the Borderlands franchise for the foreseeable future.

In a statement sent to us at Videogamer, a 2K spokesperson said: "As the proud publisher of the Borderlands franchise, we are happy for our partners at Gearbox and this exciting new chapter for their organization. The merger does not change 2K’s relationship with Gearbox nor our role as the publisher for the Borderlands IP or any other projects we are currently working on with the studio."

They added "We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with this incredibly talented team and delivering many more exciting entertainment experiences to gaming fans around the world."

The deal—announced earlier today with a potential value of $1.3 billion USD—will see Gearbox become the seventh operating group of Embracer Group and Randy Pitchford and all 550 employees will all become shareholders.