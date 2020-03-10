Draw Distance announced that Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York will come to the Nintendo Switch on March 24.

The game takes the tabletop role-playing game Vampire: The Masquerade and translates it into a narrative-focused adventure title, with visual novel elements. In New York City, the fundamentalist Camarilla and the defiant Anarch vampire factions are at each other’s throats. The player takes on the role of one of three fledgling vampires in the Camarilla clan: a hedonistic man of clan Brujah, a creative of clan Toreador, and a fiercely-ambitious woman of clan Ventrue. Each of these backgrounds determine their character’s morality and dialogue options, and how they move in the world around them.

The developer has worked on especial extras for the console ports, like new character portraits, new location backgrounds, better-quality audio, and various fixes. Draw Distance said that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One ports are on their way, too, but there isn’t a concrete date for those two at the moment. In addition, the PC version is getting an update that offers all of the extras of the console ports, set to roll out on March 24. An artbook and original game soundtrack will be put on sale on Steam, GOG.com, and other digital stores.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York won’t be slumbering while Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 snag the spotlight, though. Expansions with new stories are in the pipeline, and when combined with the extensive determinant decisions in Coteries of New York, this will offer new and familiar players alike plenty to sink their teeth into.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York is out now for PC, and comes to Nintendo Switch on March 24.

