Activision has announced that the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remakes will feature all of the original pro skaters as well as fresh faces (via Gematsu).

Vicarious Visions is the developer behind the remakes, and the games will “blend original levels, classic pro skaters, old-school tricks, iconic songs from the original franchise” with modern additions. Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Bucky Lasek, Elissa Steamer and all of the others will return in the game, and they’ll also welcome new pro skaters to the scene, like Nyjah Huston, Leo Baker, Leticia Bufoni, Aori Nishimura, Lizzie Armanto, Shane O’Neill, Riley Hawk, and Tyshawn Jones.

In addition, those who pre-order the game will gain access to a demo of the Warehouse level on August 14. As well as the original content, the game will be getting online multiplayer modes and added challenges to push players to their limits. “Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater modes are back! But new this time around is a robust editor enabling new ways of customization,” added Activision. “Players will be able to share new parks online with friends, remix already published parks with their own personal flavor, and outfit skaters with tons of customization options.”

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4. Watch the new skaters strut their stuff in the trailer below.



