Activision has announced that last year's excellent Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 will finally arrive on the Nintendo Switch in late June.

A tweet on the game's official Twitter account confirmed the news, and follows the game's next-gen upgrade on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 back in March. Expect all of the content (if not quite the same high graphical power) of the original release, including the fantastic soundtrack, as well as online and two player local multiplayer modes. It'll also be something of a last hurrah for developer Vicarious Visions, as they were merged into Blizzard back in January.

It also helps that it's an excellent game in its own right, with Josh saying in our review that the remake pays "both respect and homage to the original releases by valuing their clarity above all else." Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 launches on Nintendo Switch on June 25.