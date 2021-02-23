Activision has announced that 2020's Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 + 2 will be heading to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch later this year.

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions will get a visual upgrade, of course, promising 120FPS at 1080p or 60FPS in native 4K options (while the Xbox Series S will render at 1440p and upscale to 4K), along with "sharper dynamic shadows, reflections and lens flare" promised too meaning your grinds will look sharper than ever.

All the content from the original release is included, however you won't necessarily get the upgrade for free if you own the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 version. Rather—as per the Activision blog—those who own the Digital Deluxe version of the game will get the upgrade at no cost, everyone else will have to fork out for a "Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle" at a suggested retail price of $10 which will also throw in secret skater The Ripper, retro gear for your Create-A-Skater and retro skins for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen to try and sweeten the pot.

Check out a trailer below. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 arrives on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on March 26, while the Nintendo Switch version is pencilled in for a to-be-announced date later this year. You can read our original review of the game over here.