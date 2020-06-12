Giant Squid’s The Pathless has been announced for PlayStation 5, as well as its other releases on PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS through Apple Arcade.

An introspective adventure game, The Pathless has the player take on the role of the Hunter, who is a legendary archer called to a mystical island to shatter the curse of darkness that poisons their world. With their eagle companion, they will solve puzzles buried in crumbling ruins, explore what awaits them in the forests, and battle afflicted behemoths rampaging on the island. “The bond between the Hunter and eagle and the fate of the world hang in the balance,” revealed Giant Squid in the game’s description.

The Pathless will arrive on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS later this year. Watch the reveal trailer below.



