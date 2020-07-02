Giancarlo Esposito, the actor who played Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, is attached to a “huge” video game.

Which video game? Well, he isn’t able to say at the moment. In an interview with Collider, he said that he used a “new style of acting” in his role in the project. “This video game I did; which is going to be huge. Can’t really mention,” he qualified. Esposito isn’t new to the industry either, as he did voice and motion capture work as The Dentist in Payday 2. Whatever it is, it’s sounding impressive and intensive to require a “new style” of direction.

In Disney’s The Mandalorian, Industrial Light and Magic and Epic Games collaborated to use the Unreal Engine to practically create the show’s world. The software projected scenes onto LED screens on the physical set, which lets actors and directors actually see the buildings, vehicles, mountains, etc. that would have been added in post-production. Esposito didn’t state whether this is the technology that was used on the video game, but we’ll keep an eye out for updates on this secretive venture.

