Tales of Arise has been rated in Australia and Brazil, hinting that the game’s development schedule is back on track (via DualShockers).

Bandai Namco’s forthcoming action role-playing game was meant to launch this year, but the developer announced that it would no longer meet this window. “We will need more time to achieve the quality and provide the gorgeous experience we envision for our players,” it said, and attributed the problems to the pandemic’s impact on the industry. No replacement placeholder launch window was offered, so Tales of Arise appeared to be betwixt and between.

However, the game has been rated in Brazil on August 11, and was then rated in Australia on August 19. Based on the Australian rating, we’ll see “moderate” themes and violence, “mild” language, and “very mild” references to sex. Crikey. That’s salacious. In any event, the rating seems to suggest that the development team might be hitting their targets and a new launch date might be revealed. Nevertheless, Bandai Namco is yet to announce any update on the project, so we should hold our horses for now.

Tales of Arise is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

