Dishonored: The Roleplaying Game is now available digitally, priced at £15, or about $18 (via GameSpot).

Developer Modiphius—which also offers tabletop games based on The Elder Scrolls, Star Trek, and Conan—produced the 300-page hardback rule book that has the player take on the role of a pre-made or custom character in the world of Dishonored. The game is tailored for newcomers and experienced tabletop veterans, and features assassination missions like the games.

Players may also play as explorers, couriers, duelists, and inventors dotted around the Empire of the Isles, and as any Dishonored player knows, sometimes these circumstantial characters are the most important of all. Protagonists Corvo Attano and Emily Kaldwin are also playable, but if the scale of the game appears daunting, the rule book begins with a mini-campaign set in Dunwall that lets players test the waters.

“I’ve been a fan of the Dishonored series since its first trailer gave us a sneak preview of the dark side of the world,” said Chris Burch, co-founder of Modiphius. “The cool mix of odd technologies, whalepunk world and stories of [supernatural presence] the Outsider seemed a great platform for a tabletop RPG.” The fact that it is now available digitally ahead of its physical release is wonderful, owing to the physical distancing and quarantine measures taking place in numerous countries.

Dishonored: The Roleplaying Game is out now as a PDF, and the physical edition arrives in June.