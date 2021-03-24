Steam has announced the next dates of its semi-regular Steam Game Festival event that showcases new games coming to the PC platform as well as a renaming of the event to Steam Next Fest.

As spotted by Video Games Chronicle, the new name is said on the event's announcement to "more directly communicate its focus" and will run from June 16 to June 22. During the festival, fans will be invited to explore and play "hundreds" of new game demos, developer livestreams and even chat with some of the studios bringing their games to Steam in the next few months.

Interestingly enough, the date falls almost exactly around the time that the Entertainment Software Asscoiation hopes to hold this year's E3 as a three day digital event, which in turn was swiftly followed by the seperate confirmation of Gamescom as a hybrid event to take place in August, so it certainly seems like a packed summer of announcements is on the cards.

You can check out a video trailer for the most recent Steam Game Festival which took place back in February below.