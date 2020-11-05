EA Motive—the studio responsible for the recent Star Wars: Squadrons— has poured cold water on reports this week that it was working on a new Star Wars project.

The studio was responding to rumours stemming from a job posting on the EA website (as reported by GamesRadar) for a Build Programmer to commence work on "an upcoming Star Wars action game." The tweet confirmed, however, that the listing's details were inaccurate, saying: "Due to human error (hey, it happens!) we’ve seen a lot of speculation. While we’re not working on a new Star Wars project, we are working on something pretty special."

EA had previously stated that it intended to "double down" on developing new Star Wars games to take full advantage of its current parternship with Disney, but for now fans of a Galaxy Far, Far Away will have to make do with the pretty good Star Wars: Squadrons, but they can keep an eye on EA Motive's social channels for more info on what else they're working on in the future.

Star Wars: Squadrons is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.