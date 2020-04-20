New gameplay of Nier Reincarnation has been revealed, and it’s very Nier-y (via Eurogamer).

“At first glance, it doesn’t look like a smartphone title. That’s how much heart we’re putting into making this game. Almost as if we want it to be multiplatform,” said producer Yosuke Saito, and described Reincarnation as a “strangely startling type of game.” In this unveiling, the player protagonist runs with the touch controls directing their movement.

There are cinematic swoops, glowing light, sparkling dust motes in the air, and a musical crescendo as the character reaches the top of a ruined structure. Very Nier-y. There is no further information regarding the game’s release, but the series anniversary is on April 22. Perhaps we will get another update then, and perhaps it will also feature information about the remastered Nier Replicant. We’ll keep you in the loop.

Nier Reincarnation is in development for iOS and Android devices. Watch the new gameplay below.



