Square Enix will apparently forgo a digital presentation covering the games it is yet to announce, because “making assets ready for such [a] show has become difficult due to Covid-19.” (via Destructoid).

Bloomberg reporter Takashi Mochizuki claimed that Square Enix will “announce new titles on [an] individual basis,” instead of collecting all of its announcements and broadcasting them in one dedicated show. This is… smart. In choosing this course, each game gets to lounge in the spotlight, without competing with the other games for attention. It also makes my job easier. Covering a flurry of games which have all been revealed in a twenty minute stint is not one of the most straightforward tasks to complete.

So, cheers, Square Enix. We’ve got the Summer Game Fest to look forward to over the coming weeks, plus the Guerrilla Collective which focuses on independent titles. Xbox 20/20 will offer a monthly update on the Xbox Series X as it approaches its launch, and publishers like Bethesda are doing their own thing when it tickles their fancy.

