Spider-Man: Miles Morales might arrive with a remastered version of the original PlayStation 4 game.

This tidbit comes from the latest issue of Game Informer. It states: “Miles Morales isn’t a traditional sequel, since it comes bundled with a remastered version of Insomniac’s Spider-Man that takes full advantage of the PS5 hardware.” Now, neither Insomniac Games nor Sony has said that this new game comes with a remaster. However, Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been mired in confusion from the very moment it was revealed in the Future of Gaming showcase.

We knew that it was in development for the PlayStation 5, but, the game’s actual status was not clear. Was it a new game for the PS5? Was it a remaster of the original game for PS5 which comes with a new story for Miles? Was it a DLC for the original game which would only be available for PS5 players? The answer—which arrived days after the showcase—was that it’s its own game, similar in scope and scale to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Though Game Informer says that the game is bundled with a remaster, it is possible that the information is now out of date, or it’s been misinterpreted from a Sony statement. Once we know for sure, we’ll update this story.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is on its way to PlayStation 5 later this year.

