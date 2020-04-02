Sony has announced that it has set up a $100 million fund for the purpose of pandemic relief (via Eurogamer).

“Sony extends its condolences to the families of those who have passed away as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and extends its sympathies to all those who have been impacted,” said Kenichiro Yoshida in a statement. “In order to overcome the unprecedented challenges that as a society we now face around the world, we will do all we can as a global company to support the individuals on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, the children who are our future, and those who have been impacted in the creative community.”

The fund will be divided into three, to support three initiatives that will ameliorate the current coronavirus crisis. These are “assistance for frontline medical and first responder efforts; support for children and educators who now must work remotely; and support for the creative community in the entertainment industry, such as music, pictures, games and animation.” Sony’s workforce—which comprises 110,000 people worldwide—will be able to put into the fund through a matching gift programme.

Additionally, the company will be contacting its partners to see how support may be offered to slow the spread of the virus and innovate treatment. Sony will also use its technologies to support education initiatives to assist with schoolchildren and students of all ages. And, those whose creative projects like concerts have been impacted by the lockdowns will be supported by Sony.

Finally, $10 million of the $100 million will be donated directly to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO powered by the UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation, as well as Médecins Sans Frontières, UNICEF, and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, to deliver critical resources to medical workers and others on the frontline of response efforts to the pandemic.

