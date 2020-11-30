Publisher Square Enix has announced that it'll be giving a spit and polish to one of its classic 1998 JPRGs in the form of SaGa Frontier Remastered for release in Summer 2021.

The original game released for the PlayStation all the way back in 1998 and allowed players to pick from one of seven main characters, each one with their own storyline. This remastered version includes a brand new eighth protagonist, known as 'Fuse' on top of the expected modernisation of the graphics to make the game look good on modern displays in HD.

What's more is that the remaster will include new events and cutscenes that weren't in the original game and an all-new 'high speed function' akin to the one seen in the recent Final Fantasy VII and VIII remasters to let you get through battles more quickly.

You can check out a trailer for the game for yourself below. SaGa Frontier Remastered is set for launch on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and on mobile in Summer 2021.