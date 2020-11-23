Square Enix has announced a follow-up to its 2007 Nintendo DS action-RPG entitled NEO: The World Ends with You for release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch next year.

Once more, you'll be heading to the streets of Shibuya, where you'll be taking on the role of Rindo who's exploring Tokyo as they uncover the mysteries behind the Reaper's Game he and his friends have been forced to enter.

Promised are fast-paced action battles, a multitude of missions and the series distinct "hip visual direction" and an "amped up" soundtrack that made the previous title (which itself got a Nintendo Switch release back in 2018) stand out, and certainly has a air of the Persona 5s about it.

You can check out a trailer for yourself below. NEO: The World Ends with You is currently set for release this Summer 2021 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.