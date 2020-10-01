Publisher Hi-Rez Studios has announced that team-based multiplayer shooter Rogue Company has now gone free-to-play as it reaches Open Beta status on consoles and PC.

The game, which was previously in a premium paid-for early access, puts two teams of playable characters known as Rogues against each other in a series of objective based modes and features full cross-play and cross-save support across all four formats.

To celebrate going free-to-play, the game has also launched its newest Rogue known as Dahlia, who can support her teammates by linking with one using her Danger Close ability which allows her to revive that ally for the rest of the round. Her passive ability, Buddy System, allows her to inherit the skill of a chosen teammate for the rest of the round.

Check out a trailer for the game's free-to-play launch as well as Dahlia below. Rogue Company is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.