Rocket League is going to be free-to-play in summer, announced Psyonix.

Citing a desire to “refine” and “revamp” features like the menus, Tournaments, Challenges, and crossplatform coherency, Psyonix is ready to bring Rocket League to even more people through its free-to-play plans. “Rocket League action on the field will still be the same core, high-octane hybrid of sports and action you love today, and soon, even more players will share that love,” explained the developer. The game will go free-to-play and launch on the Epic Games Store simultaneously, and will feature crossplay between Epic Games and Steam.

The Epic Games version will be identical to the other available versions of the game on other platforms. In addition, those who paid full price for Rocket League will look forward to in-game rewards for their loyalty. These players will get Legacy status, which comprises of goodies like:

All Rocket League-branded DLC released before free to play

“Est. 20XX” title that displays the first year you played Rocket League

200+ Common items upgraded to “Legacy” quality

Golden Cosmos Boost

Dieci-Oro Wheels

Huntress Player Banner

“You may be wondering what will happen to the hard-earned inventory that you've unlocked over the years. Don’t worry, it will still be available to you when free to play goes live! Plus we’re introducing cross-platform progression with free to play, and you'll be able to bring items, Rocket Pass progress, and your Competitive Rank to every platform where you play Rocket League, thanks to an Epic Games Account,” continued Psyonix. “There's a lot more to share about that, so stay tuned in the coming months.”

Rocket League is out now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.



