Publisher Modus Games and developer ACE Team have announced that their boulder rolling sequel Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break will be getting a closed alpha on Steam this January ahead of the game's full release next year.

Interested players can sign up on the game's official website for the Closed Alpha, which will happen on PC via Steam. This third installment in the series is set to allow players to create their own custom stages to roll their boulders around - hence the Make & Break subtitle.

The Closed Alpha will kick off from January 10 to January 13 on Steam and anyone signing up will get a bonus retro boulder and guinea pig banner to show off in the full game.

You can find out more about the Closed Alpha in the video below. Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break will release on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in 'early 2020'.