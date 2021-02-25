PlayStation Studios and Housemarque Games have released a new trailer for time-twisted shooter Returnal, focusing on the game's hostile alien planet of Atropos.

We get to see some of the environments we'll be exploring as Selene including overgrown ruins, derelict citadels and crimson wastes and with the game world changing upon every death you can be sure you'll never quite be traversing the exact same area twice. The trailer serves as a nice colouring in of the lines between the mechanics and the game's story that sees Selene trapped on a mysterious alien world while caught in a sinister time-loop between life and death.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Returnal is set to launch exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on April 30.