Developer Housemarque has given fans some additional insight into its upcoming time-travelling psychological horror Returnal in the latest video in its ongoing HouseCast series interviewing some of the creators behind the game.

In this episode, the game's director Harry Krueger talks about the inspirations behind Reutrnal, and how the studio collected ideas of all the cool things they wanted to see in the game—which was previously codenamed Dark Planet—in what he calls a very "organic" process. Krueger also talks about how many of the teams' best ideas for the game were stumbled upon, rather than strictly planned from the start.

We also get a brief glimpse of some new gameplay from the title during the interview, which showcases a lot of the studio's previous expertise in shoot-em-ups such as PlayStation 4 launch title Resogun but with this game's new third-person twist.

Check out the video for yourself below. Returnal is currently scheduled for launch exclusively on PlayStation 5 on March 19, 2021.