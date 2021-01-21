A store listing has been spotted that might have revealed the name of Resident Evil Village's forthcoming multiplayer mode as Resident Evil Re:Verse.

The listing on the Humble Store was spotted on Twitter by indie developer Edward_Outcast, and it appears to indicate that the mode—which was first hinted at thanks to a closed beta sign-up page that invited Resident Evil Ambadssadors to get their hands on a new multiplayer Resident Evil experience— will be bundled in with Resident Evil Village; not unlike Resident Evil 3's remake last year came with Resident Evil: Resistance.

There's no more details than that just yet, although the listing also notes the pre-order bonuses for the game, which reportedly include a Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm, a Survival Resources Weapon Pack and a Resident Evil Village Mini Soundtrack. We don't have too much longer to find out if this is all true or for more details however, as the Resident Evil Showcase is set to be broadcast live this evening at 10pm UK time, and you can watch the broadcast below as it happens (or if you're reading this later, the VOD).

We'll no doubt have a round-up of the confirmations, relevant further details and any other Resi news from the show — which fingers crossed will also include a Resident Evil Village release date for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC— as soon as we can tomorrow, so come back then for more.