Capcom has announced it will be holding a Resident Evil Showcase next week in order to show off more of the upcoming Resident Evil Village.

The action will kick off on January 21 at 10pm UK time (2pm PST) on the Resident Evil official Twitch and YouTube channels, and promises a new trailer, a gameplay walkthrough with some of the game's development team and "more news related to the Resident Evil franchise."

That last one could encompass a whole manner of things, there's the live action Resident Evil Netflix series that's supposedly set to focus on Wesker's daughters, the Resident Evil Infinite Darkness anime also on Netflix that's scheduled for later this year or the live action Resident Evil movie reboot that's said to follow the plot of the games much more closely and recently wrapped filming in Canada.

Or perhaps it's none of these, and it's some new game-related stuff we don't even know of yet given it's the series' 25th anniversary on March 22 of this year? And we can't forget the very persistent rumour that a Resident Evil 4 remake may or may not be on the way... Whatever it is, we don't have long to find out.

Update 16:55: After hitting publish on this story, it seems Capcom have also opened sign-ups to a closed beta of some form of multiplayer Resident Evil game (or perhaps an MP mode for Village) to be revealed during the showcase next week. The form to sign up implies it's a "multi-player action" thing for 4-6 players and the beta at least will run on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (and backwards compatible with Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5) at the end of this month exclusively for members of the Resident Evil Ambassadors fan program.

Resident Evil Village meanwhile is currently scheduled for a 2021 release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC.