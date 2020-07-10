Remothered: Broken Porcelain has been delayed in order to “deliver the experience you deserve” of the anticipated horror game.

Its predecessor, Remothered: Tormented Fathers, is considered to be a spiritual successor to the survival horror point-and-click series Clock Tower. A snippet of gameplay was released only last month, and appeared to be promising, however it is the current coronavirus crisis that has caused the developer to change tack.

“We are incredibly excited to invite you into this wonderfully realised chapter of the Remothered story, but it’s important that we deliver the experience you deserve. Having additional time for polish and to accommodate unanticipated longer timeframes due to the current global situation will help us do exactly that,” said Stormind’s community manager Luke Croft in an announcement. “This also means that you’ll be able to explore the Ashmann Inn for the very first time during the spookiest time of the year, Halloween!”

Remothered: Broken Porcelain will launch for PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 20. Watch the gameplay footage below.



