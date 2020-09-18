Michel Ancel, legendary developer responsible for creating the Rayman series, Beyond Good & Evil and more has announced today that he's departing the games industry for good in order to focus full time on his passion for preserving wildlife.

In an Instagram post, Ancel revealed that after 30 years in the business, he's decided to step down to work on a new project in an open wildlife sanctuary "dedicated to education, nature lovers and wild animals."

The two projects he was currently working on—namely, Beyond Good & Evil 2 and open world survival adventure WiLD—are still ongoing however, with Ancel saying that both projects have already been plugging away without him for some time saying they were both "autonomous and the projects are going super well," and promising more things to come from them soon.

Ubisoft later added their own update on Beyond Good & Evil 2 following the news, saying of Ancel: "For years, Michel imparted his creative vision and helped us remain faithful to BG&E’s incredible universe. His uncompromising passion pushed us to redefine what was possible in crafting an expansive, multicultural, and futuristic science-fiction world. As we move forward, we are all committed to remaining true to this vision."

Ubisoft also revealed that Beyond Good & Evil 2 had "recently passed an important internal milestone" —however, they won't be showing off any more of the game at the moment until next year at the earliest.