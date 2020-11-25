Ubisoft has detailed the next-generation improvements coming to multiplayer squad shooter Rainbow Six Siege when it releases its Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 update coming along on December 1.

As per the blog post, the upgraded game will offer two new modes - Performance Mode which targets a whopping 120FPS with Dynamic 4K resolution scaling on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, with the same framerate at 1080p for Xbox Series S. Resolution mode meanwhile targets 60FPS at a solid 4K resolution on the PS5 and XSX with 60FPS and 1728p resolution on the XSS.

As for console specific features, Xbox Series X|S consoles will enjoy Quick Resume, while PlayStation 5 owners get Dual Sense features such as haptic feedback, adapative triggers and controller sound and Activities integration for Ranked, Unranked, Newcomer, Quick Match and Events.

Those coming across from Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will be pleased to find all their progression and in-game items, as they'll transition over within the same family thanks to Ubisoft Connect, and you'll be able to play with people across the generations. Alas, at the current time, cross-play between PC and consoles or consoles from different families (ie: Xbox to PlayStation) will not be possible, although the team promises they are "exploring the possibilities" for the future.

Rainbow Six Siege's next-gen patch lands on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 from December 1 —check out a trailer for the new features for yourself below.